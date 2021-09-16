Waiting hours at the New Delhi Railway Station is going to be comfortable as a new executive lounge opened today for weary passengers. To access the new airport-like lounge, passengers will have to shell out Rs150 as entry fee. Further, ₹99 will be charged for every extra hour of stay.

Anand Kumar Jha, PRO, IRCTC, said, “This is the seventh such lounge across India and the second at New Delhi Railway Station. It has been built here to provide airport-like facilities to passengers."

Facilities that can be availed at the lounge:

The new lounge has been set up on the first floor of platform number 1 of New Delhi Railway Station.

The lounge will be operational 24x7 and the entry charges will include a host of services such as comfortable seating facilities, Wi-Fi internet facility, retailing of books & magazines, complimentary tea or coffee or beverages.

Separate bath facilities for men and women will be made available at a charge of ₹200, including taxes, with high-quality toiletries that will include laundered towels, soap, shampoo, shower caps and dental kits.

The IRCTC will also be offering a range of vegetarian and non-vegetarian meals in the form of buffets, ranging at prices from ₹250 to ₹385 per person.

The company is offering an all-inclusive package for the passengers for using the executive lounge at a one-time charge of ₹600, which will include two hours stay, wash and change facility along one buffet meal.

See photos:

View Full Image This is the seventh such lounge across India and the second at New Delhi Railway Station.

View Full Image The IRCTC will also be offering a range of vegetarian and non-vegetarian meals in the form of buffets, ranging at prices from ₹ 250 to ₹ 385 per person.

View Full Image The company is offering an all-inclusive package for the passengers for using the executive lounge at a one-time charge of ₹ 600

View Full Image The lounge will be operational 24x7 and the entry charges will include a host of services such as comfortable seating facilities

IRCTC is also operating its executive lounges at railway stations of Agra, Jaipur, Sealdah, Ahmedabad and Madurai. It is also planning to set up such lounges to all important and state capital stations in the near future.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.