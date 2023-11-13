Airports Authority of India warns about fraudulent job offers after receiving 'numerous complaints'
Airports Authority of India (AAI) Monday cautioned the public to stay alert and advised them to be aware of any advertisement/ fraudulent job offers related to employment in the organisation
Airports Authority of India (AAI) Monday cautioned the public to stay alert and advised them to be aware of any advertisement/ fraudulent job offers related to employment in the organisation.
The Airport Authority also asked the public to be very careful while dealing with any circulars or vacancies and check regularly on the AAI website to avoid fraud.
Also Read | Mahua Moitra gets new role in TMC amid probe into 'cash-for-query' case
The authority asked the applicants to pay all application fees only during online registration, and cautioned that no other payments are solicited at any recruitment stage.
The AAI further said the organization will not be held liable if someone falls victim to misinformation on social media.
Also Read | Akshata Murty's attire for Diwali celebrations at UK PM residence was a tribute to Karnataka. Know more
The organization is not responsible for any losses or damages resulting from the actions of these unscrupulous elements, the ANI quoted the release.
Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.