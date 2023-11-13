Airports Authority of India (AAI) Monday cautioned the public to stay alert and advised them to be aware of any advertisement/ fraudulent job offers related to employment in the organisation

The Airport Authority said it has received numerous emails and complaints through social media, and other channels regarding the fraudulent AAI job offers circulating across the country, reported ANI.

Also Read | 'Hamas learnt Hitler's ideology of hating Jews': Israel President Isaac Herzog says fighter found with copy of Mein Kamp The report said the misinformation includes details about the number of vacancies, key exam questions, exam dates, result publication dates, and false promises of jobs in exchange for payment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The authority asked the public to rely only on the official AAI website (www.aai.aero) for accurate information, on its official handle on social media X (formerly known as Twitter).

Also Read | Who is James Cleverly, the new UK home secretary replacing Indian-origin Suella Braverman? “It's crucial to rely on official sources for accurate information regarding the AAI recruitment process. Visiting the official website at https://aai.aero will provide you with the most up-to-date and reliable information about the recruitment procedure," said AAI in a tweet.

The Airport Authority also asked the public to be very careful while dealing with any circulars or vacancies and check regularly on the AAI website to avoid fraud.

Also Read | Mahua Moitra gets new role in TMC amid probe into 'cash-for-query' case The authority asked the applicants to pay all application fees only during online registration, and cautioned that no other payments are solicited at any recruitment stage.

The AAI further said the organization will not be held liable if someone falls victim to misinformation on social media. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read | Akshata Murty's attire for Diwali celebrations at UK PM residence was a tribute to Karnataka. Know more The organization is not responsible for any losses or damages resulting from the actions of these unscrupulous elements, the ANI quoted the release.

