Airports Authority seeks to monetize land near airports1 min read . Updated: 17 Jan 2023, 12:13 AM IST
AAI’s plan to unlock additional revenue from a tangible asset like land was suggested in the National Civil Aviation Policy, 2016
The Airports Authority of India (AAI) is working on a draft to amend the AAI Act, 1994, which will allow the state-run airport operator to monetize land parcels near airport terminals across the country, two officials aware of the matter said.