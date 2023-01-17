Airports Authority seeks to monetize land near airports

AAI’s plan to unlock additional revenue from a tangible asset like land was suggested in the National Civil Aviation Policy, 2016. “There are restrictions on the use of land allocated for commercial use of airports. Ministry of civil aviation will explore ways to unlock the potential of the same by liberalising the end-use restrictions for existing (excluding public-private partnership) and future greenfield and brownfield airports of AAI, and future greenfield and brownfield airport projects under PPP," the policy stated.In 2017, AAI had identified land for city-side development near airports at Lucknow, Raipur, Tirupati, Bhubaneswar, Varanasi, Kolkata, Amritsar and Jaipur in a phased manner. It had also started construction of multi-level car parkings with commercial facilities at Chennai, Ahmedabad, Pune, Calicut, Jaipur and Amritsar, besides planning to build hotels at Amritsar, Bhubaneswar and Kolkata airports.