Airports, govt buildings on alert after blast outside Israeli Embassy in Delhi
Police close off a street after an explosion near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi on January 29, 2021. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP) (AFP)
Police close off a street after an explosion near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi on January 29, 2021. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP) (AFP)

Airports, govt buildings on alert after blast outside Israeli Embassy in Delhi

1 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2021, 07:19 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The IED was discovered in a flower pot on road divider near Jindal House
  • The blast caused damage to some cars. However, no injuries were reported

The Central Industrial Security Forces issued an alert at all airports, important installations and government buildings after a minor blast reported outside of the Israeli Embassy in the heart of Lutyens' Delhi on Friday evening.

"Enhanced security measures have been put in place," said the CISF.

Photo: AFP

Police close off a street after an explosion near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi on January 29, 2021. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP)

Airports, govt buildings on alert after blast outside Israeli Embassy in Delhi

1 min read . 07:19 PM IST
A low-intensity explosion happened near the Israel Embassy in New Delhi on Friday

Delhi: Minor blast reported near Israel Embassy; alert issued in airports, govt buildings

1 min read . 07:18 PM IST

Also Read | Covid vaccination faces slow start

The minor IED blast caused damage to some cars. However, no injuries were reported.

"A very low-intensity improvised device went off... No injury to any person was reported and nor was there any damage to the property except the glass panes of three vehicles parked nearby," Delhi Police Additional PRO Anil Mittal said.

He said initial impressions suggest it could be a mischievous attempt to create a sensation.

The IED was discovered in a flower pot on road divider near Jindal House. "It appears that it was thrown from a moving vehicle," police sources said.

The fire department received the call at 5.11 pm, as the Beating Retreat ceremony was going on at Rajpath a few kilometres away.

