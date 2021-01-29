Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Airports, govt buildings on alert after blast outside Israeli Embassy in Delhi
Police close off a street after an explosion near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi on January 29, 2021. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP)

Airports, govt buildings on alert after blast outside Israeli Embassy in Delhi

1 min read . 07:19 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The IED was discovered in a flower pot on road divider near Jindal House
  • The blast caused damage to some cars. However, no injuries were reported

The Central Industrial Security Forces issued an alert at all airports, important installations and government buildings after a minor blast reported outside of the Israeli Embassy in the heart of Lutyens' Delhi on Friday evening.

The Central Industrial Security Forces issued an alert at all airports, important installations and government buildings after a minor blast reported outside of the Israeli Embassy in the heart of Lutyens' Delhi on Friday evening.

"Enhanced security measures have been put in place," said the CISF.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Brazil govt debt ends 2020 at record high 89.3% of GDP

1 min read . 07:57 PM IST

Dr Reddy’s to seek emergency nod for Sputnik V vaccine in March

2 min read . 07:32 PM IST

Airports, govt buildings on alert after blast outside Israeli Embassy in Delhi

1 min read . 07:19 PM IST

Delhi: Minor blast reported near Israel Embassy; alert issued in airports, govt buildings

1 min read . 07:18 PM IST

"Enhanced security measures have been put in place," said the CISF.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Brazil govt debt ends 2020 at record high 89.3% of GDP

1 min read . 07:57 PM IST

Dr Reddy’s to seek emergency nod for Sputnik V vaccine in March

2 min read . 07:32 PM IST

Airports, govt buildings on alert after blast outside Israeli Embassy in Delhi

1 min read . 07:19 PM IST

Delhi: Minor blast reported near Israel Embassy; alert issued in airports, govt buildings

1 min read . 07:18 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Also Read | Covid vaccination faces slow start

The minor IED blast caused damage to some cars. However, no injuries were reported.

"A very low-intensity improvised device went off... No injury to any person was reported and nor was there any damage to the property except the glass panes of three vehicles parked nearby," Delhi Police Additional PRO Anil Mittal said.

He said initial impressions suggest it could be a mischievous attempt to create a sensation.

The IED was discovered in a flower pot on road divider near Jindal House. "It appears that it was thrown from a moving vehicle," police sources said.

The fire department received the call at 5.11 pm, as the Beating Retreat ceremony was going on at Rajpath a few kilometres away.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.