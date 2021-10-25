New Delhi: Indian airports catered to 15.44 million passengers in September, an 8.27% increase sequentially, highlighting a sustained recovery in air travel demand in line with economic recovery and the progress on vaccinations.

Airports had catered to around 14.26 million passengers in August, according to data from the Airports Authority of India (AAI), the state-run operator of most airports in the country.

The number of international passengers in September rose to 1.69 million from 1.29 million in August, while domestic traffic grew to 13.75 million from 12.97 million.

New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad were the top airports in terms of domestic traffic, while New Delhi, Mumbai, Kochi and Kozhikode were the busiest airports for international traffic during September, the data showed.

New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport saw more than 2.76 million domestic passengers in September, up from about 2.6 million in August. Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport recorded about 1.49 million domestic passengers in September, up from about 1.4 million in the previous month.

Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport and Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport registered 1.2 million and 911,835 domestic passengers, respectively, in September, against 1.18 million and 934,676 domestic passengers, respectively, in the previous month.

Scheduled airlines in India were in September allowed to sell up to 85% of their pre-covid capacity on domestic flights. The restriction on capacity on domestic front has been removed since mid-October.

In terms of international passenger traffic, the New Delhi airport recorded 461,495 passengers in September, up from 398,722 passengers in August, while Mumbai recorded 234,963 during the month, up from 184,787 passengers during August.

Kochi and Kozhikode airports registered 193,834 and 119,207 international passengers respectively, in September. These airports had reported 155,322 and 82,653 international passengers respectively in August.

Scheduled international flights remain suspended at least till September-end because of the pandemic, which is likely to be extended. Only flights under bilateral air bubbles, which is a mechanism to resume flights between India and other nations with preconditions during the pandemic, special, and cargo flights are allowed to operate. India has bilateral air bubble agreements with 28 countries, including Bangladesh, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Maldives, the Netherlands, the UAE, the UK, and the US.

