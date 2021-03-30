OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Airports may levy spot fines if face mask rule violated, warns DGCA amid Covid spike

Airports may levy spot fines if face mask rule violated, warns DGCA amid Covid spike

Delhi airport's operator DIAL said it has taken several measures including installation of automatic hand sanitisers at various places, putting floor markers, allocation of entry gates and check-in islands for departing passengers. (Mint/Pradeep Gaur)
 1 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2021, 01:52 PM IST Edited By Sneha

  • The DGCA had earlier this month issued new rules to be followed by all passengers in view of the spiking Covid-19 cases
  • The authority had said that passengers will be 'de-boarded' from flights if they don't wear masks properly

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday stated that passengers at some airports were found to be flouting the mandatory Covid-19 safety protocols during the routine surveillance.

In view of this, the aviation authority has advised airports to explore the option of taking stricter actions, such as levying a fine, people are found in violation of rules at the premises.

"During the surveillance at some airports, it has come to notice that compliance is not satisfactory. All airport operators, therefore, are requested to ensure that the instructions on Covid-19 protocol from the standpoint of wearing masks properly and covering nose and mouth, as well as maintaining social distance norms within the airport premises are followed scrupulously," the DGCA said in an advisory circular.

"All Airport operators may enhance surveillance towards this end. The possibility of taking punitive action such as levy of spot fines in accordance with the law, shall also be explored with the local police authorities," the government body said.

DGCA circular
View Full Image
The DGCA had earlier this month issued new rules to be followed by all passengers in view of the spiking Covid-19 cases.

Protocols imposed earlier

The authority had said that passengers will be "de-boarded" from flights if they don't wear masks properly inside the aircraft or don't follow "Covid-19 appropriate behaviour".

If a passenger violates protocol despite repeated warnings then the passenger will be treated as 'Unruly Passenger', the aviation regulator said.

"It has been noticed that some travellers undertaking air journey do not adhere to 'Covid-19 protocols' which essentially involves wearing of masks properly that is not below the nose during all times of the journey from entering the Airport for departure to exiting the airport after arrival," DGCA stated.

After the rules were announced, the Delhi High Court had expressed satisfaction over the steps being taken by the DGCA and said it hoped that the action would continue in the same spirit considering the safety of passengers from Covid-19 infection.

Since then, many passengers have been deboarded for violating the safety protocols.

A DGCA official said last week that 15 passengers, who were found violating Covid-19 norms on domestic flights of three airlines this month, may be banned for three months by the carriers.

Senior officials said nine passengers of IndiGo, four of Alliance Air and two passengers of AirAsia India were found violating safety protocols between 15 March and 23 March.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper

