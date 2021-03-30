Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Airports may levy spot fines if face mask rule violated, warns DGCA amid Covid spike

Airports may levy spot fines if face mask rule violated, warns DGCA amid Covid spike

Delhi airport's operator DIAL said it has taken several measures including installation of automatic hand sanitisers at various places, putting floor markers, allocation of entry gates and check-in islands for departing passengers.
1 min read . 01:52 PM IST Edited By Sneha

  • The DGCA had earlier this month issued new rules to be followed by all passengers in view of the spiking Covid-19 cases
  • The authority had said that passengers will be 'de-boarded' from flights if they don't wear masks properly

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday stated that passengers at some airports were found to be flouting the mandatory Covid-19 safety protocols during the routine surveillance.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday stated that passengers at some airports were found to be flouting the mandatory Covid-19 safety protocols during the routine surveillance.

In view of this, the aviation authority has advised airports to explore the option of taking stricter actions, such as levying a fine, people are found in violation of rules at the premises.

TRENDING STORIES See All

In view of this, the aviation authority has advised airports to explore the option of taking stricter actions, such as levying a fine, people are found in violation of rules at the premises.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"During the surveillance at some airports, it has come to notice that compliance is not satisfactory. All airport operators, therefore, are requested to ensure that the instructions on Covid-19 protocol from the standpoint of wearing masks properly and covering nose and mouth, as well as maintaining social distance norms within the airport premises are followed scrupulously," the DGCA said in an advisory circular.

"All Airport operators may enhance surveillance towards this end. The possibility of taking punitive action such as levy of spot fines in accordance with the law, shall also be explored with the local police authorities," the government body said.

View Full Image
DGCA circular
Click on the image to enlarge

The DGCA had earlier this month issued new rules to be followed by all passengers in view of the spiking Covid-19 cases.

Protocols imposed earlier

The authority had said that passengers will be "de-boarded" from flights if they don't wear masks properly inside the aircraft or don't follow "Covid-19 appropriate behaviour".

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

'Not safe at all': Some medical experts unconvinced about holding Tokyo Olympics

3 min read . 02:05 PM IST

Over 700 fined in Delhi on Holi for not wearing face masks

1 min read . 01:59 PM IST

Tata Power bags orders to develop 60 MW solar project in Gujarat

1 min read . 01:37 PM IST

Seven more Covid-19 vaccine candidates in clinical trial stage: Harsh Vardhan

1 min read . 01:29 PM IST

If a passenger violates protocol despite repeated warnings then the passenger will be treated as 'Unruly Passenger', the aviation regulator said.

"It has been noticed that some travellers undertaking air journey do not adhere to 'Covid-19 protocols' which essentially involves wearing of masks properly that is not below the nose during all times of the journey from entering the Airport for departure to exiting the airport after arrival," DGCA stated.

After the rules were announced, the Delhi High Court had expressed satisfaction over the steps being taken by the DGCA and said it hoped that the action would continue in the same spirit considering the safety of passengers from Covid-19 infection.

Since then, many passengers have been deboarded for violating the safety protocols.

A DGCA official said last week that 15 passengers, who were found violating Covid-19 norms on domestic flights of three airlines this month, may be banned for three months by the carriers.

Senior officials said nine passengers of IndiGo, four of Alliance Air and two passengers of AirAsia India were found violating safety protocols between 15 March and 23 March.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.