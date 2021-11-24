The airports sector in India is expected to see an investment of ₹90,000 crore over a five-year period, Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Bansal said on Wednesday. Of this, nearly ₹68,000 crore is likely to come from private players, he added

The civil aviation sector took a massive hit due to the coronavirus pandemic, which resulted in the suspension of domestic and international flight services. The sector is slowly on the recovery path and the daily domestic air traffic is nearing the pre-Covid level of 4 lakh.

Bansal said investments totalling ₹90,000 crore will be made for airports over the five-year period, starting 2020-21.

Out of the total amount, around ₹20,000-22,000 crore will be invested by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), while the remaining amount of about ₹68,000 crore would be from the private sector.

The government expects to have 220 operational airports over five years, including heliports. Currently, there are 136 operational airports in the country, and many aerodromes are in the works. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the new airport at Jewar in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

Among others, a new airport at Mopa in Goa is expected to be ready next year, and an aerodrome is also coming up at Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra. Besides, expansion works have been taken up at Delhi, Bangalore and Hyderabad airports.

“Our (civil aviation) sector will rebound... We will grow faster than earlier," Bansal said.

(With PTI inputs)

