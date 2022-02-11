Bharti Airtel's data network faced disruption for a brief duration across India this morning due to a technical glitch, the company said on Friday, adding that services have been fully restored.

Several Airtel users on Twitter complained that both their mobile data and broadband connection stopped working.

"Our internet services were briefly disrupted this morning due to a technical glitch. The services have been fully restored. We deeply regret the inconvenience caused to our customers," Airtel spokesperson said.

Down Detector, which tracks network outage, showed that the disruption was across the country.

A user tweeted, “Airtel 4G is like..When trying to check speed it asks to check Internet Connection…"

Another user asks on Twitter, “Since last night, my @Airtel_Presence broadband in Mysore is facing intermittent outages. Why?"

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.