Airtel, Jio to offer 1.1 million CUG connections to Indian Railways employees2 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 09:37 PM IST
Airtel and Jio reportedly came out to be the lowest bidders of the Indian Railways closed user group(CUG) scheme. As per the scheme, the two giant telecome operators will provide around 1.1 million mobile connections to Indian Railway employees
Around 1.1 million Indian Railway employees will get mobile connections from Jio and Bharti Airtel, as the two telecom giants reportedly secured their lowest bids in Indian Railways' closed user group(CUG) scheme, reported Business Standard.
