Some of ZEEL’s curated content, including television shows, original web series and movies, will be available exclusively on Airtel’s digital property Airtel TV, in addition to ZEE5, the digital arm owned by ZEEL. Photo: Mint
Airtel launches prepaid plans offering Zee5 content

1 min read . Updated: 07 Jul 2020, 06:42 PM IST Ishita Guha

  • The plans are priced at 79 and 289 and can be availed of through the Airtel Thanks app.
  • The covid-induced lockdown has led to a massive surge in consumption of streaming services like Zee5

NEW DELHI: Bharti Airtel Ltd has launched two prepaid plans that will give access to streaming service Zee5’s library, the Sunil Mittal-promoted company said in a statement on Tuesday. The plans, available on the Airtel Thanks app, are part of the telco’s strategic alliance with Zee5 to tap the growing market for digital content and save customers from managing separate subscription charges.

The first plan, priced at 289, offers unlimited calling, 1.5 GB data per day and 100 SMS per day, in addition to full access to the entire Zee5 content catalogue, the statement said.

The pack will be valid for 28 days. “In addition, as part of Airtel Thanks benefits, a customer also gets access to Airtel Xstream content and Wynk Music subscription," it added.

The second prepaid plan comes with a validity of 30 days and is priced at 79.

“With massive surge in consumption of digital content on smartphones, Airtel’s new prepaid packs make it simpler for millions of customers to access rich content from Zee5 without having to worry about managing separate subscription charges," said Shashwat Sharma, chief marketing officer (CMO) at Bharti Airtel.

The Airtel-Zee5 partnership will enable the latter to maximise its reach using the telco’s large customer base across the country, said Manpreet Bumrah, vice president – business development & commercial head, Zee5 India.

