Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Airtel Outage: Netizens complain, firm assures to restore connection

Airtel Outage: Netizens complain, firm assures to restore connection

FILE PHOTO: A Bharti Airtel advertisement board is installed against the backdrop of company's telecommunication tower in Kochi. (Photo-REUTERS/Sivaram V)
1 min read . 07:10 PM ISTLivemint

  • The outage in Airtel occurred after 4 pm, and post that users flocked to its website registering over 3,500 complaints in a short amount of time.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Private telecom Airtel users on June 8 reportedly faced issues related to zero- network, following which the users took to Twitter to raise their complaints.

Private telecom Airtel users on June 8 reportedly faced issues related to zero- network, following which the users took to Twitter to raise their complaints.

According to DownDetector.com, the outage in Airtel occurred after 4 pm, and post that users flocked to its website registering over 3,500 complaints in just a short amount of time.

According to DownDetector.com, the outage in Airtel occurred after 4 pm, and post that users flocked to its website registering over 3,500 complaints in just a short amount of time.

Though the outage did not affect all users, Airtel claims the services have been restored in just 15 minutes.

Though the outage did not affect all users, Airtel claims the services have been restored in just 15 minutes.

Here are some of the tweets by users:

Here are some of the tweets by users: