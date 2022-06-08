Airtel Outage: Netizens complain, firm assures to restore connection

Airtel Outage: Netizens complain, firm assures to restore connection1 min read . 07:10 PM IST
- The outage in Airtel occurred after 4 pm, and post that users flocked to its website registering over 3,500 complaints in a short amount of time.
Private telecom Airtel users on June 8 reportedly faced issues related to zero- network, following which the users took to Twitter to raise their complaints.
According to DownDetector.com, the outage in Airtel occurred after 4 pm, and post that users flocked to its website registering over 3,500 complaints in just a short amount of time.
Though the outage did not affect all users, Airtel claims the services have been restored in just 15 minutes.
Here are some of the tweets by users:
