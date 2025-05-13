Airtel outage? Thousands of users reportedly unable to access calling and internet services

Thousands of Airtel users across India are experiencing reportedly significant disruptions in mobile internet, calling, and broadband services, with reports of outages peaking around 8:30 PM on Monday. According to data from outage-tracking platform Downdetector, the issue is widespread, affecting cities such as Chennai, Coimbatore, Dindigul, Thrissur, and parts of the National Capital Region.

Advertisement

As per the tracking website, the majority of users, approximately 66 per cent have reported a complete loss of mobile signal. Another 21 per cent have encountered issues with making or receiving calls, while 13 per cent are grappling with mobile internet outages, as per Downdetector’s user reports.

Despite the scale of the purported disruption, Airtel has yet to issue a formal statement explaining the cause of the outage or indicating when normal services will resume. In the meantime, customers are being advised to use the Airtel Open Network portal to report problems or seek updates.

The outage has prompted a wave of frustration on social media, where users have voiced their concerns over the loss of connectivity and its impact on daily life—including disruptions to digital payments and UPI-based transactions.

Advertisement

“It’s been over two hours and the network is still down. Airtel is quick to remind us about recharge deadlines, but where is the same urgency when there’s a service failure?” one user posted on X . Another user complained, “Can’t contact anyone, Wi-Fi keeps dropping more than 20 times a day. Worst service. Planning to switch providers.”

Read More

In Chennai, several users highlighted how the outage has disrupted routine online transactions. “Airtel Down. With UPI being widely used for payments, this network issue is seriously affecting daily life,” a user wrote, adding that this is not the first time service has dropped unexpectedly in recent weeks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The complaints follow similar incidents reported last month, where users in parts of South Chennai experienced broadband disruptions lasting several days.