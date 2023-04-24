Airtel partners Secure Meters to deploy NB-IoT services for smart meter solution in Bihar

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel, a leading telecom operator in India, announced on Monday its partnership with Secure Meters to deploy Narrow Band-Internet of Things (NB-IoT) services for smart meter solutions in Bihar. The collaboration aims to power 1.3 million homes in the region and establish India’s first NB-IoT solution on a narrow band with a fall-back option that will work on 2G and 4G for real-time connectivity and uninterrupted transfer of critical data.

NB-IoT is a low-power, wide area, radio network technology developed by 3GPP that enables a variety of IoT devices and services, including smart meters. Airtel’s NB-IoT platform is scalable to 5G, and its IoT proposition includes an advanced IoT platform called “The Airtel IoT Hub," which has been customized to suit the needs of Advance Metering Infrastructure Service Providers (AMISPs).

“IoT is one of the fastest-growing business segments for Airtel Business. This venture into NB-IoT strengthens our credentials as the largest cellular IoT player in the country and places us firmly as a partner of choice for Discoms looking to invest in smart meters. We look forward to being an active player in India’s energy transition," said Ajay Chitkara, Director and CEO, Airtel Business.

Ananya Singhal, joint MD - Secure Meters, said, “With Airtel’s support, we were able to seamlessly connect and monitor our meters, resulting in greater efficiency and cost savings for Secure and for our customers in North Bihar."

