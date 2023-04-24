Airtel partners Secure Meters to deploy NB-IoT services for smart meter solution in Bihar

Airtel partners Secure Meters to deploy NB-IoT services for smart meter solution in Bihar1 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 05:04 PM IST
The collaboration aims to power 1.3 million homes in the region and establish India’s first NB-IoT solution on a narrow band with a fall-back option that will work on 2G and 4G for real-time connectivity and uninterrupted transfer of critical data
New Delhi: Bharti Airtel, a leading telecom operator in India, announced on Monday its partnership with Secure Meters to deploy Narrow Band-Internet of Things (NB-IoT) services for smart meter solutions in Bihar. The collaboration aims to power 1.3 million homes in the region and establish India’s first NB-IoT solution on a narrow band with a fall-back option that will work on 2G and 4G for real-time connectivity and uninterrupted transfer of critical data.
