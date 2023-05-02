Airtel Payments Bank and NPCI roll out face authentication for Aadhaar-enabled payment system2 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 01:56 PM IST
Airtel Payments Bank is amongst the first four banks to offer Face Authentication for AePS in the country
New Delhi: Airtel Payments Bank collaborated with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to roll out Face Authentication for AePS (Aadhaar-enabled Payment System) at its 500,000 banking points. Airtel Payments Bank is amongst the first four banks to offer Face Authentication for AePS in the country.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×