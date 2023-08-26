Airtel Payments Bank partners with Frontier Markets, Mastercard to support 1 lakh women-owned businesses2 min read 26 Aug 2023, 01:44 PM IST
Airtel Payments Bank, Mastercard Center, and Frontier Markets launch She Leads Bharat:Udyam to empower women-owned small businesses.
Airtel Payments Bank, Mastercard Center and Frontier Markets on Saturday announced the launch of She Leads Bharat:Udyam, an initiative to elevate 100,000 women-owned small businesses. As per the official statement, in the first phase, this initiative will enable 100,000 women-owned small businesses in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh to learn and earn via Frontier Markets’ proprietary, flexible Meri-Saheli platform. 10,000 of these women small business owners will be further enabled to grow their business by becoming Airtel Payments Bank Business Correspondents (BCs).