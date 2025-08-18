Airtel down: Thousands of users flag disruptions across India, glitches with Thanks App

Are Airtel services down in India? The services appear to be facing disruptions, with several users reporting issues, especially with the app. Outage tracking platform Downdetector recorded a spike in complaints, with over 3,500 reports of service disruption around 4:30 PM IST on Monday.

Advertisement

Breakdown of user complaints According to Downdetector, around 68 per cent of users reported issues with mobile phones, 16 per cent experienced problems with mobile internet and 15 per cent complained of having no signal.

Mint verified that the Airtel Thanks app was unresponsive, preventing users from logging in.

Regions seems to be affected by outage As per Downdetector, several regions across India were marked red on the outage map, including Delhi, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Patna, Jaipur, Indore, Nagpur, Kolkata, and more.

The affected regions indicated that the disruption was spread across both northern and eastern parts of the country, while reports also surfaced from other major cities.

Airtel responds to the outage “Our customers from Delhi-NCR are experiencing some voice calling issues for the past hour or so. Significant part of the issue has already been resolved and our engineers are at work to resolve this fully. We deeply regret any inconvenience," said the telecom giant.

Advertisement

Notably, the exact cause of the outage remains unclear, as the Bharti Mittal-led company did not reveal the reasons for the disruption.

Users express frustration on X Frustrated users took to X to voice their concerns over the outage. One user, Grijesh Kumar, wrote:“#Airtel down for many users, telecom giant says working to resolve the issue. Airtel experienced widespread network outages across India on Monday, impacting mobile data and voice services, with over 2,300 reports of disruptions logged by 4:04 PM on Downdetector. @airtelnews.”

Another user, Rahul Singh, questioned the service, posting:“Why the #AirtelDown in Delhi & NCR for the last two days 🧐🧐. I think Airtel should improve its network.”

Expressing strong dissatisfaction, X user Kaushik Bhatti commented:“@airtelindia @Airtel_Presence What a disaster of a service you are providing — shut it permanently if you are not able to run it. Previous reimbursement is still pending, which was promised. Again it’s down. Terminating your connection.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, another user asked:“Is Airtel Network down in Delhi? For the past hour I’ve been facing calling issues, both incoming and outgoing. @airtelindia.”