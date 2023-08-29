Airtel Uganda to roll out $216 million IPO1 min read 29 Aug 2023, 10:19 PM IST
The offer opens on Wednesday and closes on 13 October. The company will start trading on the exchange on 31 October.
MUMBAI/ NEW DELHI : Billionaire Sunil Mittal backed telecom services provider Airtel Uganda Ltd, a subsidiary of Airtel Africa plc, plans to raise 800 billion Ugandan shillings or $216 million in an initial public offering (IPO), it said in a statement Tuesday.
