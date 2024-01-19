A Bengaluru event saw PM Modi's witty response to the audience's cheering with ‘Modi Modi' slogans. The humorous yet satirical response of the PM even left Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah smiling and scratching his head.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated Boeing's new global engineering and technology center campus in Bengaluru. The inaugural ceremony was also attended by Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah. While PM Modi was addressing the people at the event, the crowd suddenly interrupted him with loud cheering with ‘Modi Modi slogans’. After pausing for a second, PM Modi said “Mukhyamantri ji, aisa hota rehta hai (respected Chief Minister, this keeps happening)." His remark left the audience cheering louder and the Karnataka CM smiling on stage.

While continuing his speech, PM Modi said that due to growing demand, Indian airlines have placed orders for hundreds of aircraft and India is on track to become one of the largest aviation markets in the world.

"India is set to give new energy to the global aviation market," he said.

He also asserted that India aims to reduce its offshore dependence on aircraft leasing and financing and the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) in Gujarat's GIFT City will help in realizing it.

“UDAN scheme has helped a lot. In the coming years, the domestic air traffic will further rise. Looking at such a huge demand, our airlines have placed a massive order for aircraft. India will give new energy to the global aviation market."

To further India's aviation market, the central government is encouraging states to reduce taxes on aviation fuel, he said.

"India will one day develop 'aircraft of the future' from this particular center," he said, congratulating Boeing management.

"Bengaluru is the city which connects aspirations with innovations and achievements. It's the city that connects India's tech potential to global demands. This new Global Technology Centre of Boeing will strengthen the identity of Bengaluru." This campus is a stamp of approval for Indian talents, he added.

The Boeing India Engineering & Technology Center (BIETC) inaugurated in Bengaluru is the company's largest facility outside of the United States and will focus on research and development. Boeing is said to have invested $200 million in the campus, which is spread across 43 acres.

