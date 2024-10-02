On the 10th anniversary of the Swachh Bharat Mission, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a scathing critique of previous governments' approach to sanitation.
On Gandhi Jayanti, marking a decade of the Swachh Bharat Mission, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a sharp critique of previous governments, accusing them of ignoring critical sanitation issues.
“Aisa lag raha hai jaise unhone gandagi ko hi zindagi maan lia," he remarked, saying that past administrations forced citizens to live in unsanitary conditions. Modi reflected on the progress made under the Swachh Bharat initiative and urged the nation to continue efforts towards cleanliness and dignity for all citizens.
Here are 9 key points from his address
"Today, on Gandhi Jayanti, I took part in Swachhata-related activities with my young friends. I urge you all to also take part in some or the other such activity during the day and, at the same time, keep strengthening the Swachh Bharat Mission," Modi tweeted, urging citizens to contribute to the cleanliness movement.
“Today, we mark #10YearsOfSwachhBharat, a momentous collective effort to make India Swachh and ensure improved sanitation facilities. I salute all those who have worked to make this movement a success," he said, expressing gratitude for the widespread support behind the mission.
In a strong critique of previous administrations, Modi remarked, "They (previous governments) never considered dirtiness and lack of toilets as national issues. He accused past leaders of ignoring sanitation concerns, forcing people to live in unhygienic conditions.
“When I gave the call for Swachh Bharat from the ramparts of the Red Fort, I was mocked. I am still mocked," Modi said, recalling the scepticism he faced when launching the cleanliness drive. Despite the criticism, he said, he remained steadfast in his commitment to the cause.
“The first job of a Prime Minister is to make the lives of the common man easy," he said, highlighting his focus on improving the everyday lives of citizens, including addressing basic sanitation needs like toilets and sanitary pads.
Reflecting on the country's situation a decade ago, Modi pointed out that “10 years ago, more than 60 per cent of the population was forced to defecate in the open." He said this was a violation of human dignity, particularly affecting women and marginalised communities.
The prime minister noted how poor sanitation was especially harmful to underprivileged groups, stating, “This was against human respect; it was an insult to especially the Dalits, backward classes, and the tribal communities." The Swachh Bharat Mission has aimed to restore dignity to these groups by improving access to clean toilets and sanitation.
According to him, one of the critical outcomes of the Swachh Bharat Mission has been improving the lives of women. He emphasised how the availability of clean toilets has brought relief to women who previously faced significant hardships due to a lack of facilities.