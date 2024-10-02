On Gandhi Jayanti, marking a decade of the Swachh Bharat Mission, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a sharp critique of previous governments, accusing them of ignoring critical sanitation issues.

“Aisa lag raha hai jaise unhone gandagi ko hi zindagi maan lia," he remarked, saying that past administrations forced citizens to live in unsanitary conditions. Modi reflected on the progress made under the Swachh Bharat initiative and urged the nation to continue efforts towards cleanliness and dignity for all citizens.