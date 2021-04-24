The move is aimed towards revolutionizing the transport of goods and reduce the overall logistic costs
The ministry posted the draft 'Standard for Road-Trains' on its website on Friday
The Automotive Industry Standards Committee (AISC) has amended its AIS-113 Standard to include the safety requirements of road-trains, a statement issued by the ministry of road transport said on Friday.
A road-train is a trucking vehicle that consists of two or more trailers or semi-trailers hauled by a prime mover.
The amended standard AIS-113 (Code of Practice for Type Approval of Trailers / Semi-trailers of categories T2, T3 and T4 being towed by Motor Vehicles of categories N2 and N3) has been published for invitation of public comments, after which it shall be notified in due course.