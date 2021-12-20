Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Monday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Delhi for questioning in a case linked to the 2016 'Panama Papers' global tax leaks case, official sources revealed. Rai reached ED's Jamnagar House office in the national capital.

The 48-year-old is being questioned by the agency under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

Sources in the agency informed that she was summoned earlier too but she could not appear and sought next dates at least two times.

The ED has been probing the case since 2016 when the global leaks came to light. It later issued notices to the Bachchan family asking them to explain their foreign remittances since 2004 under the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS).

Some other instances of alleged irregularities linked to the family are also under the scanner of the federal probe agency, the officials said.

Dubbed 'Panama Papers', an investigation of a stockpile of records from Panamanian legal firm Mossack Fonseca by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists had named several world leaders and celebrities who had allegedly stashed away money abroad in offshore companies. Some of them are stated to be holding valid overseas accounts.

Many Indian celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai were named in this paper leak. All the people were accused of tax fraud.

(With inputs from agencies)

