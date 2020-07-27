Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya recover from COVID-19, return home

Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya, who were admitted to Nanavati Hospital with novel coronavirus infection , returned home today. Both of them were recovered from the deadly virus, according to news agency ANI.

Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's father-in-law, was also diagnosed positive with coronavirus. Her husband Abhishek Bachchan was also infected by COVID-19. Both of them were admitted to Nanavati Hospital for treatment.

On July 11, Amitabh Bachchan wrote on Twitter, "I have tested COVID positive... shifted to hospital.... Hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited... All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested."

Soon after, Abhishek Bachchan tweeted, "My father and I remain in hospital till the doctors decide otherwise. Everyone please remain cautious and safe. Please follow all rules."

Bollywood megastar on Sunday shared his thoughts about the mental health struggles COVID-19 patients face under isolation in order to recover from the disease.

In his blog, senior Bachchan said the mental condition brought upon by the disease takes a toll on the patient as one is kept away from human contact.

"The mental state sparks from the stark reality that the Covid patient, put in hospitalised isolation, never gets to see another human for weeks. There are the nurses and the doctors on visit and medicine care but they ever appear in PPE units," he wrote.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) removed the poster that declared senior actor Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow 'Jalsa' as a COVID-19 containment zone.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated