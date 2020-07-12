Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya test positive for coronavirus

NEW DELHI: Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Sunday tested positive for coronavirus, a day after her actor-husband Abhishek Bachchan and father-in-law Amitabh were admitted to the hospital with mild symptoms. Rai’s daughter Aaradhya has also tested positive.

Aishwarya Rai, her daughter and mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan had earlier tested negative, according to a report.

On Saturday evening, Amitabh Bachchan was admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital after he complained of breathing problems.

“I have tested covid positive, shifted to hospital, hospital informing authorities, family and staff undergone tests , results awaited. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested," he tweeted soon after.

News of son Abhishek testing positive followed after a few hours. “Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for covid-19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you," he had said.

The 77-year old senior actor was last seen in Shoojit Sarkar’s comedy drama Gulabo Sitabo that released on Amazon Prime Video. Two films, Jhund and Chehre are ready for release while he is yet to complete Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Son Abhishek's series 'Breathe: Into the Shadows' released an Amazon original this Friday. Aishwarya was last seen in 2018 comedy drama Fanney Khan. She is slated to do a film with Mani Ratnam called Ponniyin Selvan.

Bollywood had so far not reported too many covid cases except for playback singer Kanika Kapoor and Reliance Entertainment’s Shibasish Sarkar.

