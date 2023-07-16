All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) on 16 July filed a case in the Supreme Court against the draft delimitation proposal for Assembly and Parliamentary seats in Assam.

AIUDF organizational general secretary and MLA Aminul Islam, while addressing a press conference, said the Election Commission of India (ECI) carried out the exercise instead of a Delimitation Commission because of amendments in relevant Acts in 2008 by the UPA government.

"We have challenged those amendments which handed over the delimitation power to the ECI. Because of the amendments, ECI can now form guidelines on its own and carry out delimitation without any accountability to anyone," he added.

The AIUDF MLA said that since Independence, delimitation has been carried out by only the Delimitation Commission, and not by the ECI and the same should be continued.

According to information available on Supreme Court's e-court services, AIUDF filed a writ petition (Diary No. 28014/2023) against the Government of India on Saturday.

"The draft proposal has been prepared to directly benefit the BJP and RSS so that the saffron camp wins the coming Assembly and Lok Sabha polls in Assam," Islam said.

Islam further alleged that a Cabinet Sub-Committee of the Assam government had submitted a proposal and guidelines to the state's Chief Electoral Officer, who forwarded the same to the ECI and the central poll body published it as the draft delimitation document.

"Moreover, a nationwide delimitation exercise will take place in 2026. Then what was the need to have it now in Assam? Why has it been done based on the 2001 census? We do not accept this draft proposal," Islam said.

Apart from this, he also alleged that the ECI draft will reduce the number of minority MLAs (representatives of minority-dominated seats) in the Assam Assembly to 20-22 from the existing 31.

Earlier on 20 June, the ECI notified the draft delimitation document by retaining the number of Assembly seats in Assam at 126 and the Lok Sabha constituencies at 14. The state has seven Rajya Sabha seats.

As per the draft, the Assembly seats reserved for Scheduled Castes are increased to nine from eight and for Scheduled Tribes to 19 from 16. For the Parliamentary constituencies, two have been proposed under the ST category and one for the SC community.

The poll panel has also planned to alter the geographical boundaries of most of the constituencies, both Assembly and Lok Sabha, while eliminating some seats and creating a few new ones.

