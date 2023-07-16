AIUDF moves Supreme Court against draft delimitation proposal in Assam2 min read 16 Jul 2023, 09:08 PM IST
According to information available on Supreme Court's e-court services, AIUDF filed a writ petition (Diary No. 28014/2023) against the Government of India on Saturday.
All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) on 16 July filed a case in the Supreme Court against the draft delimitation proposal for Assembly and Parliamentary seats in Assam.
