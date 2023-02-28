Aizawl to host second B20 meeting from 1-3 March
Business 20 is the official G20 dialogue forum for the global business community and provides tangible policy suggestions to each rotating presidency
New Delhi: Aizawl will host the second of four B20 India events scheduled in the northeast from March 1-3, the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said. Business 20 (B20) is the official G20 dialogue forum for the global business community and provides tangible policy suggestions to each rotating presidency to boost economic growth and development.
