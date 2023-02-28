New Delhi: Aizawl will host the second of four B20 India events scheduled in the northeast from March 1-3, the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said. Business 20 (B20) is the official G20 dialogue forum for the global business community and provides tangible policy suggestions to each rotating presidency to boost economic growth and development.

As one of the most noticeable Engagement Groups of the G20, B20 represents the G20 business community and mobilises views of global business leaders on global economic and trade governance.

The B20 sends its final recommendations to the G20 Presidency.

“The B20 event at Aizawl, slated for 1-3 March, will highlight the opportunities for multilateral business partnerships that the state can offer to delegates in urban planning, infrastructure, bamboo, startups, skill development, nursing, and paramedics," the ministry said.

This three-day event is expected to see around 500 participants ranging from ministers, senior government officials, diplomats and representatives from business community.

The state government has made extensive preparations for the three-day event. The event will begin with a cultural evening and a welcome dinner at Raj Bhavan on the day of arrival of delegates.

The four B20 events slated for the Northeast are intended to highlight the untapped potential and opportunities of the northeast states.