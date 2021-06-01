The Indian armed forces has seen a series of changes in their top hierarchy in the past few days with new officers being named to head critical posts like heading the triservice command in the strategically located Andaman and Nicobar Command, the Eastern Army Command, as Deputy Chief of Naval Staff and as the Director General Assam Rifles.

Lieutenant General Ajai Singh took charge as the 16th commander in chief of the Andaman and Nicobar Command, India’s only triservice command. The command is located in the Indian Ocean region, seen as important given that it’s a key route for global trade.

Singh took over from Lieutenant General Manoj Pande, who has taken over as the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Army’s Kolkata based Eastern Command. Pande was commissioned in the Bombay Sappers in December 1982.

In other developments, Lieutenant General Pradeep Chandran Nair took over as the 21st Director General of the Assam Rifles, the paramilitary force popularly known as Sentinels of the North-East. He has served in different capacities in the India’s strategic northeast.

In a series changes in the Indian Navy, Vice Admiral Ravneet Singh assumed charge as Deputy Chief of Naval Staff. He was commissioned into the Navy on 1 July 1983 and specializes in aviation. He is a qualified flying instructor.

Vice Admiral Sandeep Naithani assumed charge as the Chief of Material of the Navy from Vice Admiral S R Sarma who retired from service on Monday. Also on Monday, Vice Admiral Kiran Deshmukh assumed charge as the Controller Warship Production and Acquisition. He was commissioned as an Engineer Officer into the Navy in March 1986.

Rear Admiral IB Uthaiah took over as the Admiral Superintendent, Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam from Rear Admiral Sreekumar Nair also on Monday. He was commissioned into the Navy in November 1987. Nair, who was commissioned into the Navy in 1987, took over as the Director General Naval Projects (DGNP), Visakhapatnam. In another development, Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi assumed charge as Chief of Personnel of the Indian Navy.

The government will be naming the new chiefs of the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy later this year.

