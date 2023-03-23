Ajay Banga, US nominee for World Bank President, is in India to meet PM Modi, FM Sitharaman2 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 12:22 PM IST
Ajay Banga, the US nominee for World Bank President, is in India to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Sitharaman and Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar.
The US nominee for World Bank President Ajay Banga is on a two-day visit to India where he is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and finance minister Niramala Sitharaman, among others.
