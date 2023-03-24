Ajay Banga, US nominee for World Bank President, scheduled to meet PM Modi, FM Sitharaman tests positive for Covid2 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 06:29 AM IST
Ajay Banga's New Delhi visit on 23-24 March is the final stop on his three-week global tour that began in Africa before progressing to Europe, Latin America and Asia.
World Bank presidential nominee Ajay Banga has tested positive for COVID-19 during a routine testing in New Delhi. Banga was travelling on the last leg of his world tour, and is currently quarantining in isolation, the Department of Treasury said on Thursday.
