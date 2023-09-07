comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Sep 07 2023 14:14:56
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 235.05 1.36%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 130.35 0.66%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 575.4 0.87%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 616 0.94%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,601.75 0.33%
Business News/ News / India/  Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyotika starrer supernatural thriller movie: Release date unveiled
Back

Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyotika starrer supernatural thriller movie release date was unveiled today. The makers of an upcoming supernatural thriller that is yet to be titled revealed its release date on thesocial media platform Instagram, reported ANI.

The film presented by Jio Studios, Ajay Devgn Ffilms and Panorama Studios International and directed by Vikas Bahl marks the Hindi film debut of Gujarati actress Janki Bodiwala.

Ajay Devgn took to Instagram to share the release announcement, saying, "Things are about to take a supernatural turn. Witness the trio of myself, R Madhavan & Jyotika in a nail-biting thriller, directed by Vikas Bahl. Hitting theatres on March 8, 2024!"

The film is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. As soon as the release date was announced, the actor's fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons, expressing their excitement.

Also read: Mission Moon: Japan launches H-IIA rocket carrying JAXA's lander SLIM weeks after Chandrayaan-3

Earlier, it was revealed that the yet-to-be-titled film would release in June 2023 and would be extensively shot in Mumbai, Mussoorie, and London. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had shared the news on Instagram, stating that Ajay Devgn and Panorama Studios are reuniting for this supernatural thriller after the blockbuster success of "Drishyam 2." Vikas Bahl will be directing the film. Ajay Devgn, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak are the producers.

Also read: ISRO's Aditya L1 successfully performs 2nd earth-bound manoeuvre; third to take place on THIS date

In addition to this project, Ajay Devgn is part of Abhishek Kapoor's upcoming action adventure film, which will also feature his nephew Aaman Devgan and Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani. This film is scheduled for release on February 9, 2024. Ajay Devgn also has several other projects in the pipeline, including Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again' and Neeraj Pandey's 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha.'

(With inputs from ANI)

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 07 Sep 2023, 02:15 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App