Makers of supernatural thriller movie starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyotika on September 7 unveiled the release date, the movie is yet to be titled.

The film presented by Jio Studios, Ajay Devgn Ffilms and Panorama Studios International and directed by Vikas Bahl marks the Hindi film debut of Gujarati actress Janki Bodiwala.

Ajay Devgn took to Instagram to share the release announcement, saying, "Things are about to take a supernatural turn. Witness the trio of myself, R Madhavan & Jyotika in a nail-biting thriller, directed by Vikas Bahl. Hitting theatres on March 8, 2024!"

The film is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. As soon as the release date was announced, the actor's fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons, expressing their excitement.

Earlier, it was revealed that the yet-to-be-titled film would release in June 2023 and would be extensively shot in Mumbai, Mussoorie, and London. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had shared the news on Instagram, stating that Ajay Devgn and Panorama Studios are reuniting for this supernatural thriller after the blockbuster success of "Drishyam 2." Vikas Bahl will be directing the film. Ajay Devgn, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak are the producers.

In addition to this project, Ajay Devgn is part of Abhishek Kapoor's upcoming action adventure film, which will also feature his nephew Aaman Devgan and Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani. This film is scheduled for release on February 9, 2024. Ajay Devgn also has several other projects in the pipeline, including Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again' and Neeraj Pandey's 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha.'