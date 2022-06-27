Ajay Devgn to endorse petroleum brand Go Gas

Ajay Devgn to endorse petroleum brand Go Gas1 min read . 03:41 PM IST
- As Go Gas picks a celebrity to endorse the brand for the first time, experts speculate the move is likely to add newness to the brand.
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has been appointed as the new brand ambassador for Go Gas, Confidence. As Go Gas picks a celebrity to endorse the brand for the first time, experts speculate the move is likely to add "newness" to the brand.
“We are delighted to have Legend like Ajay Devgn on board, and this association represents the synergy of two prominent brands. This partnership will allow us to reach out to consumers across India, as Devgn embodies all of the virtues that GO Gas stands for," Nitin Khara Chairman, of Confidence Petroleum India Limited, stated.
The partnership is likely to enhance the reach of the brand GoGas through digital & traditional media platforms.
"While I cherish entertaining the audience, ensuring that what I'm endorsing is valuable and credible has always been my first focus," Ajay Devgn stated adding “With Confidence Group Gogas, I am confident, will continue to rise to a new height of professional achievement."
Confidence Petroleum India Limited is a BSE/NSE-listed company and has diversified business interests in the LPG/CNG sector with a significant presence keeping pace with the nation's energy requirements.
Confidence Petroleum India Limited is Asia's Largest LPG Cylinder manufacturer and owns the brand Go Gas. Group is India's Largest private sector LPG bottler with 58 LPG bottling plants, Operating a chain of India's largest standalone chain of 209 Auto LPG stations, and a 2000 Dealers network for Go Gas packed LPG in 22 states across India, Confidence Petroleum India Limited is rated NO1 company by MDRA.
The group has recently ventured into CNG and Hi pressure cylinder manufacturing with multiple manufacturing units. Confidence group has recently opened their first CNG station in Bengaluru, a tie-up with Gail.
