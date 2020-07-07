Ajay Gahlaut quits Publicis Worldwide

NEW DELHI : Advertising agency Publicis Worldwide, India (PWW) on Tuesday announced that Ajay Gahlaut, chief creative officer and managing director has decided to move on from the agency. He will be with the agency until mid-August and will ensure a steady handover to concerned teams and clients.

Anupriya Acharya, chief executive, Publicis Groupe South Asia said, “Working with Ajay has been a great experience even though our overlap has been only six months! He has built a great team here and we thank him for all his contributions. Am sure he will be successful in whatever he chooses to do next and our best wishes are with him."

The agency has also announced the elevation of Vikash Chemjong and Basabjit ‘Tito’ Mazumdar to the role of joint national creative directors. The duo would take on the role of managing the creative mandate for all brands under PWW including Publicis Capital, Publicis Ambience, Publicis Beehive, Publicis Health, Publicis Emil and Publicis Business and will report to Srija Chatterjee, MD, Publicis Worldwide, India.

The duo had joined Publicis Capital over a year ago as national creative directors. Over the past one year, they have been instrumental in shaping the creative universe of some key brands under Publicis Capital including Beam Suntory, GUS, GPI, Nestle, Goodricke, Emami to name a few. Prior to joining Publicis, they both were group creative directors at Ogilvy India and have over four decades of creative experience between them. Gahlaut said that the only reason for moving on is a desire to try new things.

"This is an extremely exciting time for all kinds of creative content in the country. I have a couple of interesting options I can explore. I have always believed in promoting from within and I’m sure that the duo will rise to the occasion. Ranadeep Dasgupta, meanwhile, will look after the New Delhi office and I’m certain that he too will shine in his new role," he added.

Gahlaut joined Publicis from Ogilvy where he was chief creative officer, Ogilvy North and deputy CCO, Ogilvy India. Prior to Ogilvy, he has had stints with McCann, Saatchi & Saatchi, among others in his over two decade long career. He has worked on 25 years of experience, Gahlaut has worked on brands such as Pernod Ricard, BMW, KFC, Taco Bell, Dabur, Perfetti Van Melle, Mother Dairy, Pizza Hut and Philips, among others.

