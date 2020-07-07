Ajay Gahlaut quits Publicis Worldwide

The duo had joined Publicis Capital over a year ago as national creative directors. Over the past one year, they have been instrumental in shaping the creative universe of some key brands under Publicis Capital including Beam Suntory, GUS, GPI, Nestle, Goodricke, Emami to name a few. Prior to joining Publicis, they both were group creative directors at Ogilvy India and have over four decades of creative experience between them. Gahlaut said that the only reason for moving on is a desire to try new things.