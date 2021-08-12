OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla gets one-year extension in office

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla gets one-year extension in service, according to an official order by the Personnel Ministry on Thursday. Bhalla was set to retire on 22 August.

The Union Home Secretary who succeeded Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba oversaw the passage of key and contentious legislations of the Narendra Modi government in Parliament like the CAA, revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Also, Bhalla oversaw the creation of Ram Mandir Trust and Covid-19 management.

