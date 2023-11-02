Ajio launches D2C-focused e-commerce platform Ajiogram

New Delhi: Reliance Retail’s online commerce platform Ajio on Thursday announced the launch of Ajiogram, a direct-to-consumer (D2C)-focused e-commerce platform that aims to retail over 200 D2C fashion and lifestyle brands by next year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ajiogram will feature brands such as Urban Monkey, Supervek, Quirksmith, Kra Life, Creatures of Habit, Cecil, Truser, Fancypants, Midnight Angels by PC, Monks of Method, Crafts and Glory. Ajio users can access Ajiogram by switching stores within the app. The move aligns with the company’s plan to tap the growing ecosystem of D2C brands as younger shoppers try emerging brands online.

“The emerging generation of shoppers seeks more than just a product from the brand; they seek a vision and a purpose. Over the past few years, the Indian D2C revolution has produced numerous brands that have aced innovative and mindful fashion. Ajiogram will bring these brands under one umbrella, helping them scale and accelerate their growth while leveraging Ajio’s seamless shopping experience. With this initiative, we aim to empower the next 100 fashion startups to emerge from India," said Vineeth Nair, CEO, Ajio. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ajio will help D2C brands scale their business and offer long-term brand-building support through marketing initiatives and integration with Ajio’s influencer ecosystem. Ajiogram will allow shoppers to discover new-age brands, trending fashion sub-cultures and exclusive merchandise on the Ajio app.

D2C fashion and lifestyle brands are projected to become a $48 billion market by 2025. Several large corporates are tapping such brands, which could take away market share from incumbents.

The Aditya Birla Group floated an entity called TMRW to enter the D2C market last November, and announced partnerships with eight digital-first lifestyle brands to create a ‘house of brands’ business over the next several years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

