Ajit Doval discusses ‘Afghanistan’s situation' with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Key takeaways
- India has not yet recognised the Taliban regime in Afghanistan and has been pitching for the formation of a truly inclusive government in Kabul
India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval held extensive bilateral talks with his Russian counterpart Nikolai Patrushev in Moscow this week at Moscow, according to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×