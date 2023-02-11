India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval held extensive bilateral talks with his Russian counterpart Nikolai Patrushev in Moscow this week at Moscow, according to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Yesterday, Doval also called on Russian President Vladimir Putin. The MEA said both sides agree to continue work towards implementing the India-Russia special and privileged strategic partnership.

"NSA Ajit Doval also called on the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and had wide-ranging discussions on bilateral and regional issues," the MEA said.

NSA Doval also met Russian Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov and discussed issues pertaining to bilateral defence.

The MEA said that Doval stressed the need to ensure that the territory of Afghanistan does not become a source of radicalization and terrorism, regionally or globally.

Besides, he underlined the significance to intensify intelligence and security cooperation to deal with terror outfits including those designated under the UN Security Council resolution 1267.

Putin also made a remark on Afghanistan's situation, and said, "We are also worried about attempts to use the situation in Afghanistan to allow extra-regional forces to expand or build their infrastructure. Obviously, the situation in the country is not improving and we see this. The humanitarian situation is worsening".

India has not yet recognised the Taliban regime in Afghanistan and has been pitching for the formation of a truly inclusive government in Kabul.

Following the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan after the Taliban seized power, India has delivered 40,000 metric tonnes of wheat, 60 tonnes of medicines, 5,00,000 Covid vaccines, winter clothing, and 28 tonnes of disaster relief to the country.

India has granted fresh scholarships to 2,260 Afghan students, including 300 Afghan girls, during the past two years.

India has been pitching for providing unimpeded humanitarian aid to Afghanistan to address the unfolding humanitarian crisis.

In June last year, India re-established its diplomatic presence in Kabul by deploying a "technical team" to its embassy in the Afghan capital.

India had withdrawn its officials from the embassy after the Taliban seized power in August 2021 following concerns over their security.

Apart from Russia, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan were represented at the meeting.

Doval's visit to Russia came three months after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar travelled to the country during which the two sides vowed to expand their economic engagement including India's import of petroleum products from its "time-tested" partner.

Doval's visit to Moscow also took place ahead of the G-20 foreign ministers' meeting in New Delhi.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is expected to travel to India to attend the meeting on March 1 and 2.

The ties between India and Russia remained strong despite the war in Ukraine.

India's import of Russian oil has gone significantly up in the past few months.

India has not yet condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and it has been maintaining that the crisis must be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue