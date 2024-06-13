Ajit Doval reappointed as National Security Advisor (NSA)

Ajit Doval was on Thursday reappointed as the National Security Adviser (NSA), said the government order.

Doval's appointment will be co-terminus with the term of the Prime Minister or until the further orders, whichever is earlier.

During the term of his office, Doval will be assigned the rank of Cabinet Minister in the Table of Precedence.

Meanwhile, appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved the appointment of Dr P K Mishra, IAS (Retired) as Principal Secretary to Prime Minister with effect from June 6, 2024.

His appointment will be co-terminus with the term of the Prime Minister or until further orders whichever is earlier.

During the term of his office, he will be also assigned the rank of Cabinet Minister in the Table of Precedence.