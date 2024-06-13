Ajit Doval reappointed as National Security Advisor (NSA)

Ajit Doval was on Thursday reappointed as the National Security Adviser (NSA), said the government order. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Doval's appointment will be co-terminus with the term of the Prime Minister or until the further orders, whichever is earlier.

During the term of his office, Doval will be assigned the rank of Cabinet Minister in the Table of Precedence. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved the appointment of Dr P K Mishra, IAS (Retired) as Principal Secretary to Prime Minister with effect from June 6, 2024.

His appointment will be co-terminus with the term of the Prime Minister or until further orders whichever is earlier.

During the term of his office, he will be also assigned the rank of Cabinet Minister in the Table of Precedence. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Whereas, Amit Khare and Tarun Kapoor have been appointed as Advisors to PM, in the Prime Minister's Office, in the rank and scale of Secretary to Government of India. They appointment will be for a period of two years with effect from June 10, 2024, until further orders.

