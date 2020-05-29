Ajit Jogi, the 1st chief minister of Chhattisgarh, dies at 74

NEW DELHI : Ajit Jogi, the first chief minister of Chhattisgarh and one of its most prominent leaders, died in Raipur on Friday after a prolonged illness. Jogi, 74, had rebelled against the top Congress leadership and formed his own regional outfit in 2016.

Jogi was a district collector in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore during 1981-85 when he was spotted by former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi. He quit the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) in 1985 to join the Congress and was elected to the Rajya Sabha the next year. He became a member of the All India Congress Committee’s (AICC) core group on parliamentary elections in 1996. He was a member of the Upper House during 1986-1998. He was also a two-term Lok Sabha MP in 1998 and later in 2004.

Congress won the first election in 2000 after Chattisgarh was carved out of Madhya Pradesh, and party chief Sonia Gandhi chose him to be chief minister. He remained chief minister till 2003 but failed to return to power. Jogi was succeeded by the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Raman Singh who retained chief ministership till 2018, before making way for Bhupesh Baghel of Congress.

B.K. Hariprasad, senior Congress leader who was in charge of Chhattisgarh when Congress initiated disciplinary proceedings in 2016 against Jogi over charges of tarnishing the party’s image, recalls that Jogi was an able administrator while serving as chief minister.

“After the formation of the state of Chhattisgarh, Sonia Gandhi chose him to lead it and he ran the government with a free hand," Hariprasad said over the phone. “He wanted to create his own leadership in the state, but many felt that he was a much better administrator than he was a politician."

Senior Congress leaders recall how he remained dedicated to public life despite being confined to a wheelchair after a car crash in 2004. Jogi was sidelined in the party for years after he lost chief ministership but returned to focus after nearly the entire state leadership of the party was killed in a Maoist attack in 2013.

In 2016, soon after the Congress began disciplinary proceedings against him, Jogi rebelled against the leadership. He left the Congress and formed the Janta Congress Chhattisgarh, which fought the 2018 assembly elections in alliance with Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party. Jogi won from his bastion Marwahi. Ajit Jogi’s son Amit, who was expelled from Congress in 2016, is now president of the regional outfit.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via