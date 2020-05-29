Ajit Jogi, the 1st chief minister of Chhattisgarh, dies at 74

Jogi was a district collector in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore during 1981-85 when he was spotted by former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi. He quit the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) in 1985 to join the Congress and was elected to the Rajya Sabha the next year. He became a member of the All India Congress Committee’s (AICC) core group on parliamentary elections in 1996. He was a member of the Upper House during 1986-1998. He was also a two-term Lok Sabha MP in 1998 and later in 2004.