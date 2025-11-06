Ajit Pawar breaks silence after CM Fadnavis orders probe into Pune land deal linked to his son Parth — What is the case?

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday broke silence after chief minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered investigation into a over ₹300-crore land deal allegedly involving his son Parth Pawar and said that he had nothing to do with the transaction.

Fadnavis said that prime facie, the issue looks serious and he has given orders to conduct probe and sought the information from the relevant departments.

On Wednesday, RTI activist Vijay Kumbhar took to his X handle to the land parcel was allegedly purchased for about ₹300 crore. “When a common man buys a small flat, he pays lakhs in stamp duty. Then how do the ultra-rich get ‘special exemptions’ on crores worth of land?,” asked Kumbhar.

What we know about the case A 40 acres of land belonging to the government in Mundhwa area of Pune's Koregaon Park was reportedly sold to a firm in which Parth Pawar is a partner. The land was sold at the cost of ₹300 crore, however, the stamp duty on it was waived.

Reports said that the government lost a whopping ₹21 crore in revenue due to the purchase being made with a stamp duty of only ₹500 during the transaction.

An official told PTI that plot cannot be sold to a private firm as it is a government land.

What did Ajit Pawar say I have no connection with that transaction. I works within the framework of laws and rules. The Chief Minister should definitely investigate, it is his right Till date, I have not called any official or told anyone about any of my close relatives to benefit them. On the contrary, as Deputy Chief Minister, I will tell all the officers and employees of Maharashtra that if anyone uses my name to do something wrong or against the rules, I will not support them.

Who will conduct the probe? Vikas Kharge, the additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) will head the probe committee, formed on CM Fadnavis instruction, reported PTI.

Who all have been suspended A revenue official and Tehsildar Suryakant Yewale from Pune have been suspended .

Opposition attacks govt Senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar demanded an inquiry into matter.

“In Pune, scams worth one lakh crore have taken place in various land transactions. If such scams are uncovered, farmers' loan waivers and assistance can easily be made possible,” said Wadettiwar.

Wadettiwar also asked if the chief minister will ignore thes matter just to hold onto power, or will he take action. “The transaction at Koregaon Park must be canceled and an inquiry must be conducted.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve asked if the government will take action in the Koregaon Park case in the same manner as it took action against Eknath Khadse, asking, “will the inqury be timebound?.”

