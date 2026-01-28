Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: What lead to accident? From sequence of events to aircraft details - All you need to know

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar died on Wednesday after the aircraft he was travelling in crashed while attempting to land in Baramati. The Nationalist Congress Party leader was scheduled to address four political rallies ahead of the upcoming Zilla Parishad elections.

Confirming the fatalities, the civil aviation ministry said in an official release: “There were a total of 05 persons on board including 02 crew members. The passengers included Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Shri Ajit Pawar. All the occupants of the aircrafts received fatal injuries.”

Baramati airfield details explained The ministry noted that Baramati is classified as an uncontrolled airfield, where air traffic information is shared by instructors or pilots from flying training organisations operating at the location, rather than a full-fledged air traffic control unit.

Based on the account of the official managing air traffic communication at the time, the ministry outlined the sequence of events that led to the fatal crash.

How the crash unfolded On January 28, the aircraft VI-SSK first established contact with Baramati at 08.18 IST. Shortly afterwards, the crew made another call while 30 nautical miles inbound and were released by Pune approach. They were advised to descend under Visual Meteorological Conditions at the pilot’s discretion.

The crew then sought information regarding wind conditions and visibility. They were informed that winds were calm and visibility was approximately 3,000 metres.

During the first landing attempt on Runway 11, the crew reported that the runway was not visible and initiated a go-around. Following this, they again reported being on final approach for Runway 11.

When asked to confirm whether the runway was in sight, the crew responded, “runway is currently not in sight, will call when runway is in sight”. Moments later, they reported that the runway was visible.

The aircraft was cleared to land on Runway 11 at 08.43 IST, though no readback of the clearance was received. At 08.44 IST, flames were observed near the threshold of the runway, prompting emergency services to rush to the scene.

The wreckage was later found on the left side of the runway, abeam the threshold of Runway 11.

Aircraft details The aircraft involved was registered as VT-SSK and was manufactured in 2010. Its Certificate of Registration (CoR) was issued on December 27, 2022, while the Certificate of Airworthiness (CoA) was issued on December 16, 2021. The Airworthiness Review Certificate (ARC) was issued on September 10, 2025, and is valid until September 14, 2026.

The aircraft had logged a total Time Since New (TSN) of 4,915 hours and 48 minutes, with 5,867 cycles. Since the last Airworthiness Review, it had flown for 85 hours and 49 minutes, according to the official release.

Engine details: The aircraft was powered by TFE731-20BR engines. The left-hand-side engine had logged 4,915 hours and 48 minutes with 5,965 cycles, while the right-hand-side engine had completed 4,526 hours and 44 minutes with 5,426 cycles.