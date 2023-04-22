Sanjay Raut's take:

Raut, a key aide of Uddhav Thackeray, supported Ajit Pawar to become CM of the state. He said, "Who would not like to be chief minister? And Ajit Pawar is capable of becoming chief minister. He has been in politics for so many years now and has been minister several times. He holds a record for having served as deputy CM for the most number of times. Everyone thinks one should become CM."