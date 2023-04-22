A day after senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar said that his party can stake a claim to the post of Maharashtra's chief minister, Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on 22 April said Ajit Pawar was capable of becoming Maharashtra chief minister.
Earlier in Pune, when asked by an interviewer from Sakal Media Group at a programme called 'Dilkhulas Dada' if he would like to become chief minister, Pawar said, "Yes, I would 100 per cent like to be (CM)."
On being asked if the NCP will stake a claim for the chief minister's post next year when Assembly polls are due in Maharashtra, he remarked, "Why 2024, we are ready to stake a claim for the CM position now also." Though, he did not elaborate on the statement.
Apart from this, answering a question on why NCP has an attraction for the deputy CM's position, Pawar had replied in 2004, the NCP and the Congress fought Assembly elections in an alliance and the former had won more seats and since then there is an understanding between the two parties.
Sanjay Raut's take:
Raut, a key aide of Uddhav Thackeray, supported Ajit Pawar to become CM of the state. He said, "Who would not like to be chief minister? And Ajit Pawar is capable of becoming chief minister. He has been in politics for so many years now and has been minister several times. He holds a record for having served as deputy CM for the most number of times. Everyone thinks one should become CM."
Adding more, he said, "He (Pawar) has not expressed this desire for the first time. So my best wishes to him."
Devendra Fadnavis' take:
On Pawar's comments, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnjavis said, "I have not seen Ajit Pawar's interview. There is nothing wrong with anyone wanting to be a Chief Minister, many like it but not everyone can be a CM. We wish him (NCP's Ajit Pawar) all the best."
Adding more, he said, "I don't know what is going on within the Maha Vikas Aghadi, I have repeatedly said that they are calling themselves 'Vajra Muth' (fist) but it has many cracks, it can never be 'Vajra Muth' (fist)."
