Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Updates: Final journey begins as Maharashtra Dy CM is accorded full state honours

Ajit Pawar Plane Crash News: The last rites of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, killed in a plane crash, will be held with full state honours on Thursday at Baramati in Pune district.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be among the leaders present at the funeral, his Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) said.

The last rites of Ajit Pawar, 66, would be performed at the sports ground of Vidya Pratishthan in Baramati in Pune district around 11 am.

How did Ajit Pawar die?

Ajit Pawar was killed on Wednesday morning after the chartered Learjet crashed near the Baramati airstrip, around 100 km from Pune.

The aircraft was cleared for landing in Baramati after a go-around due to poor visibility, but having finally received a clearance, it did not give any read-back to the ATC, and moments later burst into flames near the edge of the airstrip, according to the government's statement detailing the sequence of events that led to the crash and Pawar's death.

Who all were killed in the crash?

Two pilots, a flight attendant and a personal security officer were also killed in the accident.

Those killed in the crash were:

Captain Sumit Kapoor, who had a flying experience of 15,000 hours

Co-pilot Capt. Shambhavi Pathak with 1,500 hours of flying

Personal Security Officer (PSO) Vidip Jadhav

Flight attendant Pinky Mali