In a significant development, the Income Tax (I-T) Department has cleared properties worth over ₹1,000 crore seized in 2021 from Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and his family. This decision came after the Prevention of Benami Property Transactions Appellate Tribunal dismissed allegations that Pawar and his family owned benami properties.

The tribunal's ruling coincided with Pawar's swearing-in as Deputy Chief Minister alongside Sena's Eknath Shinde, under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Previous raids The I-T department had previously conducted raids on several properties linked to Pawar and his family on October 7, 2021. Among the attached properties were a sugar factory in Satara, a flat in Delhi, and a resort in Goa. However, the tribunal concluded that the I-T department failed to provide sufficient evidence connecting the properties to benami transactions. The tribunal stated, “There is no evidence to suggest that Ajit Pawar or his family transferred funds to acquire benami properties...it's not that Ajit Pawar, Sunetra Pawar, and Parth Pawar transferred funds to procure benami properties," as quoted by NDTV.

Advocate Prashant Patil, representing Ajit Pawar and his family, welcomed the decision. He emphasized that all transactions were conducted through legitimate financial channels, including the banking system, and that the records contained no irregularities. Patil stated, "The allegations had no legal standing, and the family has not done anything wrong."