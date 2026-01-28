Ajit Pawar’s family at a glance: Who’s who in Maharashtra politics' dynasty; Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule and more

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash near Baramati in Pune district on the morning of 28 January. The accident occurred while the chartered aircraft was attempting to land at Baramati airport. The aircraft crash-landed off the runway.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) confirmed that the 66-year-old was on board the Learjet 45. Pawar was travelling with Vidip Jadhav, attendant Pinky Mali and Personal Security Officer (PSO) Sumit Kapoor.

Captain Sahil Madan was the Pilot-in-Command (PIC). Captain Yash and Shambhavi Pathak, the First Officer (FO), were also on board. None of them survived.

Advertisement

Footage from the scene showed wreckage and smoke at the crash site, and emergency teams were rushed in to respond.

Leaders from across India have expressed sorrow and offered condolences. They have described the accident as a deep shock and a major loss to the state’s political landscape.

Ajit Pawar’s family Ajit Pawar’s family, including his wife Sunetra Pawar, sons Parth Pawar and Jay Pawar, and sister Supriya Sule, rushed to Baramati on hearing the news.

Ajit Pawar was a key leader in Maharashtra politics. He was a central member of the powerful Pawar family based in Baramati.

Ajit Pawar had been married to Sunetra Pawar, now a Rajya Sabha MP, since 1985. The couple has two sons.

Their elder son, Parth Pawar, entered politics and contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Maval. The younger son, Jay Pawar, largely manages family business interests and married Rutuja Patil in late 2025.

Advertisement

Ajit Pawar was the son of Anantrao and Ashatai Pawar. He took family responsibility after his father’s early death. His elder brother, Shriniwas Pawar, runs automobile and farm ventures.

Prior to her death in 2017, his sister, Vijaya Patil, worked in the media.

His uncle Pratap Pawar leads Sakal Media Group. The family remains highly influential statewide.

Cousin Supriya Sule represents Baramati. Grand nephew Rohit Pawar is also an MLA.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Supriya Sule won the Baramati seat after defeating her sister-in-law Sunetra Pawar in a rare family contest. It was the first time two members of the Pawar family faced each other directly in an election.

Supriya Sule, representing the NCP Sharadchandra Pawar faction, secured more than 7 lakh votes. Sunetra Pawar, from the NCP Ajit Pawar faction, received 5.7 lakh votes.

Advertisement

Ajit Pawar later admitted that fielding his wife against his cousin was a political mistake. Despite the defeat, Sunetra Pawar returned to Parliament after being elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha in June 2024.

Sharad Pawar The most significant political figure in his family is his uncle Sharad Pawar, the founder of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Ajit Pawar shared a complicated political relationship with his uncle.

In November 2019, Ajit Pawar defied his uncle and took an oath as Deputy Chief Minister alongside BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis in a surprise early-morning move.

However, the government lasted only about 80 hours as Ajit failed to gain sufficient support. He returned to Sharad Pawar’s camp within three days.

Advertisement

The final split came in July 2023. Ajit Pawar led a major division in the NCP, breaking away with most of the party’s MLAs to join the Eknath Shinde-led Mahayuti government. He became the Deputy CM.